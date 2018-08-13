Two wanted after dead, malnourished animals found in home

Officials say the raccoon was found in a large, white, dog crate (Humane Association of Warren County)

Officials found a 4-month-old raccoon living in his own feces with no food (Humane Association of Warren County)

A malnourished dog was found in the home along with a dog that had died three or four weeks earlier, officials say (Humane Association of Warren County)

Mason police are looking for Sarah Sedola and Paul Hoehler after they say the two abandoned their home, leaving behind a dead dog, and three malnourished animals (Humane Association of Warren County)

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for two people after police found one dead, and several abandoned animals in their home.

Police say Sarah Sedola and Paul Hoehler are on the run after Warren County Dog Wardens found one dead animal and three malnourished animals in their abandoned Mason home.

The animals were discovered after a tip was called into the Warren County Dog Warden's Office, who then contacted the Mason Police Department.

A shar-pei, pit bull mix female dog that was about a year old was found dead in a crate. Officials say she had starved to death and been in the crate for about three or four weeks.

Officials say the air conditioning in the home was turned down as low as it could go, possibly to mask the smell inside.

Wardens also found Dice, a two-year-old, male, black and white pit bull in another room. They say he was dehydrated and emaciated.

Dice was taken to a vet to re-hydrate and re-introduce food to him. They say he has gained 10 pounds since being found. Vets say Dice is still very traumatized but they are working to relieve his anxiety.

A four-month-old kitten named Pearl was also found in the home. Officials say she was found in the best shape of the animals in the home, though she was found slightly dehydrated and mal-nourished inside of a closet.

Officials say they also found a four-month-old raccoon in a large, white, dog crate. The raccoon had no food or fresh water and was living in his own feces.

The Humane Association of Warren County says raccoons are very clean animals that regularly wash their food and hands. They believe that living in filthy conditions was likely very hard on the raccoon.

The humane association says the deceased dog was sent to the Lebanon Small Animal Clinic for a necropsy to prove starvation was the cause of death.

Sedola is facing counts of animal cruelty and abandoning animals, court documents say. Hoehler is not currently facing charges relating to the animals.

Anyone with information on where either Sedola or Hoehler are is asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.