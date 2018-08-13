When is the first day of school? Here's a list of Tri-State start dates

The school year is here.

Below, you can find a list of district start dates in the Tri-State area. Area colleges are listed at the bottom of this article.

OHIO

Adams County Schools: 8/22

Badin High School: 8/16

Batavia Local Schools: 8/15

Bethel-Tate Local Schools: 8/15

Blanchester Local: Aug. 16 First Day for Students Grades 1 through 12 ; Aug. 23 and 24 First Day Preschool & Kindergarten

Bright Local School District: 8/16

Cincinnati Public Schools: 8/15

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools: 8/16

Clinton Massie Local Schools: 8/15

East Clinton Local Schools: 8/15

Eastern Local Brown County: 8/16

Edgewood City Schools: 8/15

Elder High School: 8/14

Fairfield City Schools: 8/20

Fayetteville Perry Schools: 8/15

Felicity Franklin Schools: 8/21

Fenwick High School: 8/23

Finneytown Local Schools: 8/20

Forest Hills Local Schools: 9/4

Franklin City Schools: 8/13

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools: 8/15

Goshen Local Schools: First Day of School and All Day Preschool 8/16; First day of half-day Preschool 8/21

Hamilton City Schools: 8/8

Hillsboro City Schools: 8/15

Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: 8/16

Kings Local Schools: 8/16 School Opens for Students Grades 1-12; 8/18 School Opens for Kindergarten Students

Lakota Local Schools: 8/16 First Day for Grade 1-12 ; 8/16-8/20 Kindergarten Phase-In Days

LaSalle High School: 8/15

Lebanon City Schools: 8/14 First Day for 7th through 9th grade; 8/15 First Day for 8, 10, 11 and 12th grade

Little Miami Local Schools: 8/13

Lockland City Schools: 8/14

Loveland Schools: 8/21

Madeira City Schools: 8/15

Madison Local Schools: MJSH students 8/15; MES students 8/20

Mariemont City Schools: 8/22

Mason City Schools: 8/14

McNicholas High School: 8/22

Middletown City Schools: 9/4

Milford Exempted Village Schools: 8/15

Moeller High School: 8/22

Monroe Local Schools: 8/15

Mount Healthy City School District: 8/16

Mount Notre Dame: 8/22

New Miami Local School District: 8/15 First Day for 1-12; 8/20 First Day for Pre-School and Kindergarten

New Richmond Exempted Village School District: 8/16

North College Hill City Schools: 8/9

Northwest Local Schools: First Day of School Grades 1-9 Aug. 21 ; First Day of School Grades 10-12 Aug. 22

Norwood City Schools: 8/21

Oak Hills Local Schools:

Springmyer Elementary: 8/14

First Day for Grade 1-5 & Kindergarten Last name A-L

8/15 First Day for Kindergarten Last Name M-Z

Oakdale Elementary: 8/14

Deishire Elementary School: 8/14

Oak Hills High School: 8/14

Preble Shawnee Local: 8/1

Princeton City Schools: 8/15

Purcell Marian: 8/16

Reading Community Schools: 8/22

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington: 8/15

Ross Local School District: 8/15

Seton High School: 8/7/18

Seven Hills School: 8/23

Southwest Local School District: 8/21

Springboro Community Schools: 8/16

St. Xavier High School: 8/16

St. Ursula Academy: 8/27

Summit Country Day School: 8/15 First Day of School (Grades 1-12); 8/16 First Day of School for Kindergarten; 8/22 First Day for Half-Day Students

Sycamore Community Schools: 8/15 First Day for Grades 1-9; 8/16 First Day for Grades 10-11; 8/17 First Day for Kindergarten

Talawanda City Schools: high school, elementary school & middle school 8/15; kindergarten 8/20

Three Rivers Local: 8/20

Ursuline Academy: 8/15

Walnut Hills High School: 8/15

Wayne Local High School: Kindergarten: 8/16 First Day for 1-12 ; 8/ 21 First Day for Kindergarten & Preschool

West Clermont Local Schools: 8/15

Williamsburg Local Schools: 8/18

Winton Woods City Schools: 8/20

Wyoming City Schools: 8/12 First Day for Grades 1-12 ; 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten

KENTUCKY

Augusta Independent Schools: 8/15

Beechwood Independent: 8/16

Bellevue Independent Schools: 8/16

Bishop Brossart High School: 8/10

Boone County Schools: 8/15

Bracken County Schools: 8/9

Calvary Christian School: 8/17

Campbell County Schools: 8/15

Carroll County Schools: 8/17

Covington Catholic High School: 8/13

Covington Independent Public Schools: 8/16

Dayton Independent Schools: 8/15

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: 8/14

Fort Thomas Independent Schools: 8/13

Gallatin County Schools: 8/16

Grant County Schools: 8/14

Kenton County Schools: 8/15

Lewis County Schools: 8/1

Ludlow Independent Schools: 8/15

Newport Independent Schools: 8/15

Notre Dame Academy: 8/4

Owen County Schools: 8/15

Pendleton County Schools: 8/13

Southgate Independent Schools: 8/16

St. Henry District Schools: 8/16

Villa Madonna Academy: 8/16

Walton-Verona Independent Schools: 8/9

Williamstown Independent Schools: 8/16

INDIANA

Batesville Community Schools: 8/8

Franklin County Schools: 8/8

Jac-Cen-Del Schools: 8/3

Lawrenceburg Community Schools: 8/1

Madison Consolidated Schools: 8/3

Milan Community Schools: 8/9

Rising Sun Schools: 8/3

South Dearborn Schools: 8/1

South Ripley Community Schools: 8/3

Southwestern Jefferson County: 8/3

Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools: 8/8

Switzerland County Schools: 8/9

Colleges

Northern Kentucky University: 8/20

University of Cincinnati: 8/27

Xavier University: 8/20

Thomas More College: 8/20

Miami University: 8/27

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College: 8/27

Mount St. Joseph University: 8/27

Gateway Community and Technical College: 8/28

