When is the first day of school? Here's a list of Tri-State start dates

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
The school year is here.
Below, you can find a list of district start dates in the Tri-State area. Area colleges are listed at the bottom of this article.
OHIO
Adams County Schools: 8/22
Badin High School: 8/16
Batavia Local Schools: 8/15
Bethel-Tate Local Schools: 8/15
Blanchester Local: Aug. 16 First Day for Students Grades 1 through 12 ; Aug. 23 and 24 First Day Preschool & Kindergarten
Bright Local School District: 8/16
Cincinnati Public Schools: 8/15
Clermont Northeastern Local Schools: 8/16
Clinton Massie Local Schools: 8/15
East Clinton Local Schools: 8/15
Eastern Local Brown County: 8/16
Edgewood City Schools: 8/15
Elder High School: 8/14
Fairfield City Schools: 8/20
Fayetteville Perry Schools: 8/15
Felicity Franklin Schools: 8/21
Fenwick High School: 8/23
Finneytown Local Schools: 8/20
Forest Hills Local Schools: 9/4
Franklin City Schools: 8/13
Georgetown Exempted Village Schools: 8/15
Goshen Local Schools: First Day of School and All Day Preschool 8/16; First day of half-day Preschool 8/21
Hamilton City Schools: 8/8
Hillsboro City Schools: 8/15
Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: 8/16
Kings Local Schools: 8/16 School Opens for Students Grades 1-12; 8/18 School Opens for Kindergarten Students
Lakota Local Schools: 8/16 First Day for Grade 1-12 ; 8/16-8/20 Kindergarten Phase-In Days
LaSalle High School: 8/15
Lebanon City Schools: 8/14 First Day for 7th through 9th grade; 8/15 First Day for 8, 10, 11 and 12th grade
Little Miami Local Schools: 8/13
Lockland City Schools: 8/14
Loveland Schools: 8/21
Madeira City Schools: 8/15
Madison Local Schools: MJSH students 8/15; MES students 8/20
Mariemont City Schools: 8/22
Mason City Schools: 8/14
McNicholas High School: 8/22
Middletown City Schools: 9/4
Milford Exempted Village Schools: 8/15
Moeller High School: 8/22
Monroe Local Schools: 8/15
Mount Healthy City School District: 8/16
Mount Notre Dame: 8/22
New Miami Local School District: 8/15 First Day for 1-12; 8/20 First Day for Pre-School and Kindergarten
New Richmond Exempted Village School District: 8/16
North College Hill City Schools: 8/9
Northwest Local Schools: First Day of School Grades 1-9 Aug. 21 ; First Day of School Grades 10-12 Aug. 22
Norwood City Schools: 8/21
Oak Hills Local Schools:
- Springmyer Elementary: 8/14
- First Day for Grade 1-5 & Kindergarten Last name A-L
- 8/15 First Day for Kindergarten Last Name M-Z
- Oakdale Elementary: 8/14
- Deishire Elementary School: 8/14
- Oak Hills High School: 8/14
Preble Shawnee Local: 8/1
Princeton City Schools: 8/15
Purcell Marian: 8/16
Reading Community Schools: 8/22
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington: 8/15
Ross Local School District: 8/15
Seton High School: 8/7/18
Seven Hills School: 8/23
Southwest Local School District: 8/21
Springboro Community Schools: 8/16
St. Xavier High School: 8/16
St. Ursula Academy: 8/27
Summit Country Day School: 8/15 First Day of School (Grades 1-12); 8/16 First Day of School for Kindergarten; 8/22 First Day for Half-Day Students
Sycamore Community Schools: 8/15 First Day for Grades 1-9; 8/16 First Day for Grades 10-11; 8/17 First Day for Kindergarten
Talawanda City Schools: high school, elementary school & middle school 8/15; kindergarten 8/20
Three Rivers Local: 8/20
Ursuline Academy: 8/15
Walnut Hills High School: 8/15
Wayne Local High School: Kindergarten: 8/16 First Day for 1-12 ; 8/ 21 First Day for Kindergarten & Preschool
West Clermont Local Schools: 8/15
Williamsburg Local Schools: 8/18
Winton Woods City Schools: 8/20
Wyoming City Schools: 8/12 First Day for Grades 1-12 ; 8/16 First Day for Kindergarten
KENTUCKY
Augusta Independent Schools: 8/15
Beechwood Independent: 8/16
Bellevue Independent Schools: 8/16
Bishop Brossart High School: 8/10
Boone County Schools: 8/15
Bracken County Schools: 8/9
Calvary Christian School: 8/17
Campbell County Schools: 8/15
Carroll County Schools: 8/17
Covington Catholic High School: 8/13
Covington Independent Public Schools: 8/16
Dayton Independent Schools: 8/15
Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: 8/14
Fort Thomas Independent Schools: 8/13
Gallatin County Schools: 8/16
Grant County Schools: 8/14
Kenton County Schools: 8/15
Lewis County Schools: 8/1
Ludlow Independent Schools: 8/15
Newport Independent Schools: 8/15
Notre Dame Academy: 8/4
Owen County Schools: 8/15
Pendleton County Schools: 8/13
Southgate Independent Schools: 8/16
St. Henry District Schools: 8/16
Villa Madonna Academy: 8/16
Walton-Verona Independent Schools: 8/9
Williamstown Independent Schools: 8/16
INDIANA
Batesville Community Schools: 8/8
Franklin County Schools: 8/8
Jac-Cen-Del Schools: 8/3
Lawrenceburg Community Schools: 8/1
Madison Consolidated Schools: 8/3
Milan Community Schools: 8/9
Rising Sun Schools: 8/3
South Dearborn Schools: 8/1
South Ripley Community Schools: 8/3
Southwestern Jefferson County: 8/3
Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools: 8/8
Switzerland County Schools: 8/9
Colleges
- Northern Kentucky University: 8/20
- University of Cincinnati: 8/27
- Xavier University: 8/20
- Thomas More College: 8/20
- Miami University: 8/27
- Cincinnati State Technical and Community College: 8/27
- Mount St. Joseph University: 8/27
- Gateway Community and Technical College: 8/28
