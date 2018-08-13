Ohio inmate sentenced for mailing threats, powder to government officials

A Chillicothe man was sentenced on Monday to 36 months in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to federal officials.

Rodney Cydrus, 48, was an inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution where he was accused of threatening to hurt and kidnap government officials, including the President of the United States, in a series of letters mailed to the FBI.

On five separate occasions in January, Cydrus mailed letters to the FBI and the Federal Public Defender’s Office, according to court documents.

Two of the letters included a powdered substance as part of the threat, although the powder was determined to be non-toxic.

“Cydrus caused a HAZMAT team to respond twice, requiring the employees who opened the letters to be quarantined,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said in a news release. “The federal officials whom Cydrus targeted have hard enough jobs as it is. Disrupting operations and creating an atmosphere of fear is a serious offense, and it’s important to deter this kind of intimidation campaign.”

Cydrus was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2017 and pleaded guilty on January 18 to one count of mailing threatening communications.

