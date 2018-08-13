Area police department uses Lip Sync Challenge to promote Alzheimer's walk

The West Chester Police Department has joined the Lip Sync Challenge craze with a new video, which features a SWAT team. (WCPD)

The West Chester Police Department has joined the Lip Sync Challenge craze with a new video, which features a SWAT team.

The video is shorter than other police lip sync videos, and Police Chief Joel Herzog says he wanted to take an opportunity to raise awareness for Alzheimer's by challenging everyone to get involved in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's.

You can learn more here and view the full lip sync video below:

