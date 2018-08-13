Changes coming to Kentucky driver's licenses

A Savannah Police Department officer and his wife were killed on Wilmington Island on Monday morning.Full Story >
Two people were found dead inside a car in the Mississippi River on Sunday morning, according to Helena-West Helena Police Department.Full Story >
The New Orleans Police Department announced the results of a two-month drug sting operation on Monday.Full Story >
Officials are demanding that the EPA act quickly to clean up local water systems testing positive for dangerous levels of chemicals used in nonstick cookware, fast-food wrappers and much more.Full Story >
Crews recovered the body Monday of a missing 17-year-old who reportedly fell from a boat in the area of the Limehouse Bridge.Full Story >
