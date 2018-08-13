Changes coming to Kentucky driver's licenses

Kentucky will require and offer two new types of licenses. (Source: WAVE)

Big changes are on the way for Kentucky drivers.

The bottom line, you'll pay more for a new license but you'll have a few options with your new ID that officials say will help you travel with ease.

Starting early next year, Kentucky will require and offer two new types of licenses.

Starting January 2019, when you renew your license, the state will offer a "standard credential" or a Voluntary Travel ID.

"If you just want a regular license for purposes of driving in the state, ID of age, that sort of thing, you can just get the standard license," said Kenton Circuit Clerk, John Middelton.

According to the state's website, Voluntary Travel ID's have all the benefits of a standard credential plus they are federally accepted to allow you to board U.S. domestic flights and access restricted federal facilities - once the federal enforcement of REAL ID program begins in the fall of 2020.

The REAL ID program rolled out shortly after 911 and asked states to make driver's licenses even more secure.

When you apply for your license, you'll need to bring extra forms of identification with you. It will arrive in the mail five to 10 days after applying for it.

"Obviously, I'd rather it stay the same, but it's not that huge of a deal, I guess. It's one of those things you can't really do anything about. You just do what they say, right," said Kentucky driver, Thomas Barnhorst.

You'll also pay more for the ID. Kentucky drivers pay $20 for a state-licensed ID. That cost is now up to $43 for a standard ID and $48 for a Voluntary Travel ID.

