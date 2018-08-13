Health officials confirm West Nile virus in southwest Ohio mosquito pool

Butler County health officials have confirmed West Nile virus in a pool of mosquitoes for the first time this summer.

Those who develop symptoms usually do so between two to 14 days after they are bitten by an infected mosquito, health officials said. Symptoms include fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and rashes on the chest, stomach, or back.

Health officials say one in 150 people infected with the virus will develop a severe illness. Severe symptoms may last several weeks and the neurological impact may be permanent.

Those with questions about the virus or symptoms should call a doctor, urgent care, or emergency room.

In order to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, the public is urged to wear clothing to cover exposed skin, use an EPA-registered insect repellent, keep door and window screens closed and in good repair, and drain water where mosquitoes can grow.

The Butler County General Health District provides free "dunks" (mosquito larvicide) to be used in abandoned pools and ditches that are not easily drained. The "dunks" are environmentally safe, according to the county.

