Police shoot, kill dog during scuffle at Eden Park overlook

Police shot and killed a dog Monday evening after an incident at Eden Park.

An unleashed dog attacked a leashed dog who was with its owner around 6:15 p.m., police said. The attack took place near the upper overlook at Eden Park, which is located at 950 Eden Park Dr.

The supervisor first attempted to stop the attack with a Taser, police said, eventually shooting the aggressive dog as the attack continued.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is assisting police with the investigation. Police say both dog owners are cooperating.

