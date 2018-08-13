OSHP: Distracted driving possibly behind Warren County crash that injured 5

Prosecutors on Monday rested their tax evasion and bank fraud case against Paul Manafort, a longtime Washington operator and President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.Full Story >
Prosecutors on Monday rested their tax evasion and bank fraud case against Paul Manafort, a longtime Washington operator and President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.Full Story >
Officials are demanding that the EPA act quickly to clean up local water systems testing positive for dangerous levels of chemicals used in nonstick cookware, fast-food wrappers and much more.Full Story >
Officials are demanding that the EPA act quickly to clean up local water systems testing positive for dangerous levels of chemicals used in nonstick cookware, fast-food wrappers and much more.Full Story >