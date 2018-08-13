OSHP: Distracted driving possibly behind Warren County crash that injured 5

Distracted driving appears to have contributed to a crash that injured five in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Monday evening around 5 p.m. on State Route 63, near Turtlecreek Township. Authorities say a blue 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix rear-ended tan 2001 Honda Accord that was stopped in traffic, pushing the Accord left of center and forcing it into a head-on collision with a westbound 2009 Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the tan Accord was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to OSHP. Troopers say four people inside the westbound Odyssey were taken to Atrium Hospital in Middletown with serious to minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

