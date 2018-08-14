Vice president visits Ohio to promote tax cuts

CINCINNATI (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Ohio to promote the Trump administration's tax cuts and attend campaign events for Republican candidates.
Pence will speak Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Cincinnati hotel about President Donald Trump's tax reforms and ways the administration says those cuts will benefit Ohio residents and businesses.
The event is sponsored by America First Policies, an organization that supports Trump's policies.
Pence has been traveling around the country in recent weeks to promote the tax cuts.
He also will attend campaign events for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, and for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see). Renacci is the Ohio Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
West Chester police are investigating after two people said someone took pictures or recorded video under or through their clothing.Full Story >
West Chester police are investigating after two people said someone took pictures or recorded video under or through their clothing.Full Story >
Federal officials have seized a warehouse in West Chester after a moving company operating under several names was indicted as part of a nationwide scam.Full Story >
Federal officials have seized a warehouse in West Chester after a moving company operating under several names was indicted as part of a nationwide scam.Full Story >
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.Full Story >
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.Full Story >
Police officers in several area cities are hunting down a woman they believe is at the center of a crime spree with connections to communities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
Police officers in several area cities are hunting down a woman they believe is at the center of a crime spree with connections to communities across the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman says a man posing as a Duke Energy employee tried to scam her and her neighbors before trying to steal things out of her car.Full Story >
A woman says a man posing as a Duke Energy employee tried to scam her and her neighbors before trying to steal things out of her car.Full Story >