Officer shoots, kills dog attacking other dog

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked another dog in a park.

WCPO-TV reports the incident happened Monday evening in Eden Park. Lt. Steve Saunders says the dog, which wasn't on a leash, attacked a dog that was walking with its owner. Police say the officer shot the attacking dog after trying to use a Taser to slow it down.

No people were injured during the incident.

Police say both owners are cooperating with the investigation.

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

