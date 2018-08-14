Officer shoots, kills dog attacking other dog

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked another dog in a park.
WCPO-TV reports the incident happened Monday evening in Eden Park. Lt. Steve Saunders says the dog, which wasn't on a leash, attacked a dog that was walking with its owner. Police say the officer shot the attacking dog after trying to use a Taser to slow it down.
No people were injured during the incident.
Police say both owners are cooperating with the investigation.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
