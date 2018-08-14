Expect major traffic delays as Vice President Mike Pence arrives - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Expect major traffic delays as Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Cincinnati

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Connect
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Vice President Mike Pence will be in town today to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts. (Photo: Vice President Mike Pence Twitter) Vice President Mike Pence will be in town today to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts. (Photo: Vice President Mike Pence Twitter)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Expect traffic delays around lunchtime Tuesday as Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Cincinnati to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

Pence will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport about noon and travel north into Downtown.

He's the final speaker scheduled at "Tax Cuts to Put America First," event at The Westin Hotel on Fifth Street.

Other speakers will discuss the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Trump signed into law last year.

Doors open at 11 a.m. The program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

America First Policies is hosting the program. The non-profit organization promotes Trump's agenda and tax policy initiatives that, according to its website, work for all citizens and "put America first."

Later, Pence is scheduled attend two fundraisers.

One is for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor against Democrat Richard Cordray.

Then Pence will travel to Toledo to stump for another Republican, Rep. Jim Renacci, who faces Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me 'suffers'

    Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me 'suffers'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:26:20 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-08-14 10:40:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.
    Trump dares Cuomo to challenge him in 2020, warns the Democratic governor of New York that "anybody that runs against Trump suffers".Full Story >
    Trump dares Cuomo to challenge him in 2020, warns the Democratic governor of New York that "anybody that runs against Trump suffers".Full Story >

  • Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

    Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:26:12 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-08-14 10:40:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks ...

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    Full Story >

    Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

    Full Story >

  • Midwest Democrats look to Tuesday's races to upend GOP gains

    Midwest Democrats look to Tuesday's races to upend GOP gains

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:31:26 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-08-14 10:39:54 GMT
    'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and Minnesota.Full Story >
    'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and Minnesota.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly