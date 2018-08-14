Expect major traffic delays as Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Cincinnati

Vice President Mike Pence will be in town today to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts. (Photo: Vice President Mike Pence Twitter)

Expect traffic delays around lunchtime Tuesday as Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Cincinnati to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

Pence will fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport about noon and travel north into Downtown.

He's the final speaker scheduled at "Tax Cuts to Put America First," event at The Westin Hotel on Fifth Street.

Other speakers will discuss the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Trump signed into law last year.

Doors open at 11 a.m. The program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

America First Policies is hosting the program. The non-profit organization promotes Trump's agenda and tax policy initiatives that, according to its website, work for all citizens and "put America first."

Later, Pence is scheduled attend two fundraisers.

One is for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor against Democrat Richard Cordray.

Then Pence will travel to Toledo to stump for another Republican, Rep. Jim Renacci, who faces Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown.

