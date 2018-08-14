Fire destroys Colerain Twp home

A vacant Colerain Township home is a total loss after an early morning fire Tuesday, fire officials said.

Flames swept through the residence in the 6700 block of Schuster Court just after 3:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A neighbor spotted fire shooting through most of the roof and extending 10 feet high above it, said Colerain Township Fire Captain Darian Edwards.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down, but the home is a total loss, he said.

Damage was set at at $73,000.

It's possible someone was inside when the fire broke out, he said.

Electricity was still connected to the home.

The cause remains under investigation.

