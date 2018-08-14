British police: Car crash outside Parliament was terror attack

London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament as a terrorist incident.
Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.
He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.
Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
London's Metropolitan Police say that the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
