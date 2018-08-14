Air Force creates board to review 'active shooter' reaction

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Air Force base is creating a formal board to review a chaotic "active shooter" reaction that occurred on the Ohio base after a 911 call to base security
A spokeswoman for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton says 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander Col. Tom Sherman has ordered the board to review the Aug. 2 scare, the response to it and any lessons that can be learned.
During a search after the 911 call, a security team member shot a locked door during a sweep of the base hospital as people on the base with some 27,000 military and civilian personnel were locked down.
Authorities have said the call came during training that included an active shooter scenario in another base area, but a link wasn't clear.
