Driver who fatally hit Rumpke driver may have been under influence of drugs, patrol says

Charges are pending against the driver who hit and killed a Rumpke worker in Middletown last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Jankovich may have been under the influence of drugs when his tan 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck David Evans on Central Avenue and Henkel Road just before 6:30 a.m. July 30, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Evans, 52, of White Oak was airlifted to a Dayton hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Jankovich, 41, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Evans was dressed in appropriate reflective safety gear and all truck safety lights were in operation at the time of the accident.

Once investigators have blood test results, expected in a week or two, that will dictate which charges are considered and ultimately filed as they consult with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, said Sgt. Brian Bost with the patrol's Hamilton post.

Jankovich of Middletown could face charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Lesser charges are expected if no alcohol or drugs are found in his system at the time of the crash, according to Bost.

“I know everybody is kind of anxious to know. In a case like this we make sure we have everything before we go through with any charges. We don’t want to jump to any conclusions," he said.

Troopers did not find drugs or drug paraphernalia when they searched Jankovich’s pickup truck after the crash before they towed it, he added.

Investigators plan to meet with Jankovich soon. They have been talking with his lawyer to schedule an interview.

“They are being cooperative. There is no issue there whatsoever," Bost said.

