Ohio high court upholds trafficked girl's murder conviction

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman whose forced prostitution as a girl was cited as a factor leading to her involvement in a fatal robbery.
At issue was the 2013 slaying of the girl's Akron pimp and the wounding of another person in a robbery prosecutors say the girl planned.
The girl was charged in juvenile court and eventually had her case transferred to adult court.
The girl's lawyer said a judge should have determined the girl was covered by a 2012 Ohio law that protects children whose crimes are related to their status as trafficking victims.
The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday to uphold the conviction, saying the judge's decision stands because his failure to consider the law wasn't objected to at the time.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Two drug traffickers are behind bars after an unusual suspicious vehicle call, Norwood police say.Full Story >
Two drug traffickers are behind bars after an unusual suspicious vehicle call, Norwood police say.Full Story >
According to court documents, 26-year-old Devon Watkins struck the infant, Ethan Moore, in the head multiple times and dropped the infant on his head on Saturday.Full Story >
According to court documents, 26-year-old Devon Watkins struck the infant, Ethan Moore, in the head multiple times and dropped the infant on his head on Saturday.Full Story >
Charges are pending against the driver who hit and killed a Rumpke worker on his trash collection route in Middletown last month, authorities saidFull Story >
Charges are pending against the driver who hit and killed a Rumpke worker on his trash collection route in Middletown last month, authorities saidFull Story >
A woman says a man posing as a Duke Energy employee tried to scam her and her neighbors before trying to steal things out of her car.Full Story >
A woman says a man posing as a Duke Energy employee tried to scam her and her neighbors before trying to steal things out of her car.Full Story >