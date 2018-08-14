Ohio high court upholds trafficked girl's murder conviction

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman whose forced prostitution as a girl was cited as a factor leading to her involvement in a fatal robbery.

At issue was the 2013 slaying of the girl's Akron pimp and the wounding of another person in a robbery prosecutors say the girl planned.

The girl was charged in juvenile court and eventually had her case transferred to adult court.

The girl's lawyer said a judge should have determined the girl was covered by a 2012 Ohio law that protects children whose crimes are related to their status as trafficking victims.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday to uphold the conviction, saying the judge's decision stands because his failure to consider the law wasn't objected to at the time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.