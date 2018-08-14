Police: 8-month-dies after man hits, drops infant on head

A man has been charged after an 8-month-old died in the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Devon Watkins struck the infant, Ethan Moore, in the head multiple times and dropped the infant on his head on Saturday.

Watkins was arrested the same day.

Court documents say Watkins confessed during a videotaped interview to "striking the infant victim ... multiple times about the head with his fist and dropping him on his head."

He is currently charged with child endangering, but more charges will be filed.

Watkins is the child's guardian, according to court documents.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

