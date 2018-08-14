Drug traffickers arrested, tell cops they travel to Cincinnati for cheaper product

Norwood police say they arrested two people on drug trafficking charges after a suspicious vehicle call. Officers found guns, bags of drugs, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. (Norwood Police)

Two drug traffickers are behind bars after an unusual suspicious vehicle call, Norwood police say.

An off duty officer called in the vehicle with two people inside on Delaware Avenue near Montgomery Road, police say.

When an officer arrived, they say the vehicle then pulled out and parked in a secluded area of a Little Caesar's parking lot.

Police say an officer approached the vehicle and noticed an uncapped syringe on the passenger's side.

The two people inside the vehicle told the officer there was a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in the glove box.

After a search, police found a loaded revolver handgun, an SKS rifle with extra ammunition, multiple bags of methamphetamine, heroin, glass pipes, needles, scales, plastic bags, and pills.

The two people told police they drive three to four hours every two weeks to buy drugs in the Greater Cincinnati area because "they are cheaper here." They also said they return home and sell the drugs at a higher price for profit.

Police say both the driver and the passenger were arrested and charged with trafficking drugs. They remain in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.