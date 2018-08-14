Columbia Pkwy to be closed into rush hour after serious accident

Cincinnati police have shutdown Columbia Parkway between Martin Drive and Kemper lane after a serious accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. (file)

Cincinnati police closed a major road Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident.

Police closed Columbia Parkway between Martin Drive and Kemper Lane after a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Traffic is being re-routed onto Martin Drive.

Police say the shutdown will last into rush hour and drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.

It's unknown the extent of the injuries from the accident.

