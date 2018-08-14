One injured after crash launches vehicle into building

Hamilton County dispatch says that one person was injured after a crash caused a vehicle to smash into the windows of an Anderson Township business (Credit: Carly Ivory)

One person was injured after a vehicle went through the front of a building near Anderson Township.

Hamilton County Dispatch says the crash was a two vehicle accident. A vehicle rear-ended the other, sending the second vehicle through the glass storefronts.

The crash caused damage to the front of Coors Core Fitness and Loyalty360 in the 7600 block of Beechmont Avenue.

Witnesses say one of the vehicles was driven by an elderly, male driver.

Officials say one person was removed from the scene by a medic.

Inspectors were called to the building to check on any structural damage caused by the wreck.

It's unclear if the person injured was a driver or a person inside the building or if the injury was serious.

Police have not said whether either of the drivers will face charges.

