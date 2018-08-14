Meyer probe costs $500K but still about what Ohio St wants

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Urban Meyer investigation is costing Ohio State $500,000, but whether the superstar football coach keeps his job still comes down to whether the university wants to keep him around.
Meyer is on paid leave while an outside firm investigates and a university committee considers whether he responded properly to accusations of domestic abuse made against one of his coaches.
But Meyer has already said he knew of domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith before he brought Smith to coach wide receivers at Ohio State, and that he reported new accusations properly when they surfaced in 2015.
University officials expect to make a decision in about a week in what could come down to a public relations balancing act involving the school's reputation, $38 million left in Meyer's contract and other jobs at stake.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person was injured after a vehicle went through the front of a building near Anderson Township.Full Story >
One person was injured after a vehicle went through the front of a building near Anderson Township.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Cincinnati police closed a major road Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident.Full Story >
Cincinnati police closed a major road Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident.Full Story >
Health officials in Clermont County said they are experiences an increase in cases of hepatitis A.Full Story >
Health officials in Clermont County said they are experiences an increase in cases of hepatitis A.Full Story >
Two drug traffickers are behind bars after an unusual suspicious vehicle call, Norwood police say.Full Story >
Two drug traffickers are behind bars after an unusual suspicious vehicle call, Norwood police say.Full Story >