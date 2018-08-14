Publisher of 2 Ohio newspapers dies after lengthy illness

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (AP) - A longtime newspaper executive and publisher of two eastern Ohio newspapers has died after a lengthy illness.
The East Liverpool Review reports 67-year-old Larry Dorschner passed away at his home Sunday. Dorschner was publisher of The Review and the Lisbon Morning Journal.
Dorschner became a group publisher for Ogden Newspapers in 2005. He'd been publisher of the Morning Journal since 2000 and The Review since last year.
His career included a stint as publisher of Gateway Community Newspapers in Pittsburgh; advertising consultant and publisher for Thomson Newspapers in the Kansas City, Missouri, area; and publisher of Ohio's Town Crier Community Newspapers.
Dorschner was a native of New Ulm, Minnesota, and a graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Jamie; and grandson, Ben.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence is in Cincinnati Tuesday to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts.Full Story >
Jurors heard the admission on Tuesday during opening statements from the Shayna Hubers who is back on trial for killing her boyfriend.Full Story >
Jurors heard the admission on Tuesday during opening statements from the Shayna Hubers who is back on trial for killing her boyfriend.Full Story >
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday, police said, after a semi traveling eastbound on Columbia Parkway attempted an improper U-turn.Full Story >
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday, police said, after a semi traveling eastbound on Columbia Parkway attempted an improper U-turn.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
An Air Force base is creating a formal board to review a chaotic "active shooter" reaction that occurred on the Ohio base after a 911 call to base securityFull Story >
An Air Force base is creating a formal board to review a chaotic "active shooter" reaction that occurred on the Ohio base after a 911 call to base securityFull Story >