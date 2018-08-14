Opening statements begin in Shayna Hubers' second murder trial

"I shot him probably six times. Shot him in the head."

Jurors heard the admission on Tuesday during opening statements from the Shayna Hubers who is back on trial for killing her boyfriend.

Hubers got 40 years in prison for the crime, but the 2015 conviction got thrown out after it was discovered one of the jurors had a felony on his record.

Hubers, 27, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012.

Hubers and Poston dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed.

Hubers claims she shot him in self-defense.

Prosecutors argued that the motive for murder was that he wanted to permanently end the couple's on-again, off-again relationship.

First on the stand was Highland Heights Police Officer Dave Fornash who was shown photos of Hubers' body taken the night she was arrested.

Fornash also showed the jury the gun that Hubers used.

"His obsession with guns, killed him," Hubers said during her police interview.

In her three hour long police interview the night she was arrested, Hubers didn't hold back on describing what had happened.

"He fell on the ground, he was like this. His glasses were still on, he was twitching some more. I shot him a couple ore times to make sure he was dead because I didn't want to watch him die," she said. "I knew he was going to be dead and he was in a lot of pain."

Defense Attorney David Eldridge said the relationship between Poston and Hubers began on Facebook and was rocky from the start.

"Now this is not an attack where he is taking his hands and beating on her. This is an attack where he is throwing her around," he said.

At one point during the interview Hubers said Poston wanted to have some dental work done and some cosmetic surgery on his face.

"He wanted to get a nose job. Just that kind of person... so I shot him right here and gave him his nose job he wanted," she said.

The prosecution testimony will continue on Wednesday.

There's still no word on whether Hubers will take the stand in her own defense.

