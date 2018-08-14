Multiple Wright-Patt Credit Union bank accounts hacked, drained

Multiple Wright-Patt Credit Union customers are reporting that their bank accounts have been hacked and drained. (Pixabay/file)

Multiple Wright-Patt Credit Union customers are reporting that their bank accounts have been hacked and drained.

Norwood resident Kayla Broadus, 19, is getting ready to start college at Northern Kentucky University next week. Broadus says when she noticed money was missing, she was devastated.

"It was concerning. I saw transactions, withdrawals that I didn't make," she said.

Broadus says more than a $1,000 was taken out in two different transactions.

"The transactions said they were from an ATM, which is super weird. One was from North College Hill and the other was from some place in Kentucky," she said.

Broadus isn't the only one whose account was hacked over the weekend. While vacationing in Florida, Amber Mead says her mother's bank account was drained.

"My mom went to go check her account because we were getting ready to do some grocery shopping and she logged on and realized her account had been wiped clean," said Mead.

More than $1,000 was taken from Mead's mother in three transactions.

"We were really upset. we had to cancel the day cause we didn't have anything on us to go to the grocery store with," she said.

FOX19 reached out to Wright-Patt for comment and received the following statement:

Thank you for reaching out. We take the safety of our members accounts very seriously. When a member makes us aware of fraudulent activity on their account we make it our top priority and investigate it thoroughly. We do not want our members to be negatively impacted. To manage against fraudulent account activity, it requires a team and educated approach. For consumers, our members, this means checking their accounts frequently through online/mobile banking on a daily basis for suspicious activity and contacting their financial institution immediately when they suspect fraud. When our members contact us we have systems and processes in place to protect them. For example, we offer zero-liability protection. That means Wright-Patt Credit Union will not hold members responsible for unauthorized use of a debit or ATM card. At any point a consumer suspects fraudulent activity with their account, we encourage them to contact their financial institution immediately for assistance and protection.

Both Broadus and Mead say the money was returned to their accounts within three days of reporting.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.