Hamilton City School District opts not to arm teachers (for now)

Hamilton City School District officials have, for now, decided not to arm teachers this coming academic year.

The school board's decision came down Tuesday night and included a move to help beef up security on campuses. District officials say they'll add two more school resource officers so that they have one in every school. They will also continue to implement mental health services and make them accessible to all students.

The board did not completely rule out the possibility of arming teachers. Board members said they didn't feel they had all the information needed to make such a decision -- they'd like to wait for the results of a county-wide school safety levy in November.

Members said they want to keep open the possibility of arming other school personnel and have directed the district's superintendent to gather more information on current non-teacher personnel in the district with military or law enforcement background.

Earlier this year, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones put up a billboard blasting the district's school board regarding student safety. He later met with Hamilton's police chief and the district superintendent on the topic of arming staff.

He said Tuesday that he doesn't trust the school board.

"They are going to make promises that schools will be safer if they pass this levy and take more of your money," he said. "They have enough money already and they have a terrible issue with transparency."

