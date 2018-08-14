Area daycare abruptly closes after inspectors discover live wires, instances of neglect

A daycare in Clermont County has suddenly shut its doors after receiving several complaints. (WXIX)

A daycare in Clermont County has suddenly shut its doors after receiving several complaints.

State inspectors were called to Little Miracles Childcare Center in Batavia after a state trooper found a toddler left alone outside of the daycare. The inspectors say they found some serious violations in the daycare including live wires, neglect, and an employee who wasn't supposed to be working there.

Now there are many questions as to exactly why the Little Miracles Childcare Center in Batavia abruptly closed its doors.

"I think she should remain closed. I don't believe she should ever be able to open up another daycare," said Beverly Reis, a former daycare worker.

Reis says this isn't the first time the owner Patricia Riggs closed down a daycare. According to state reports the daycare she owned, called Patti Cake Academy on Old State Route 74, was closed in February 2018 after her license was revoked for repeated serious violations.

"It was kind of crazy and hectic," said Reis.

More alarms went off in April 2018 after a state trooper found a 2-year-old crying and wandering alone in this playground behind Little Miracles. The child's mother Cecilia Abbey says her son is still recovering from the incident.

"He had a concussion. He did sustain an injury to his eye. His eye is now turned in," said Abbey.

When inspectors followed up on the complaint they found that a staff member was responsible for neglect. The staff failed to report a serious incident to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The report also says that an individual was still employed after being notified of a background check ineligibility.

"A child was injured during this and it's not OK," said Abbey.

The center was ordered to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days. A spokesperson with the state says the plan was submitted but it didn't adequately address how the violations would be corrected in the future. Then, on Aug. 8, the daycare requested to temporarily close their license, stating low enrollment.

Seeing the locked doors at the daycare created more emotions for Abbey.

"Quite honestly I was a little upset because I feel like she got away with it again. I would like for this daycare for the owner for the workers that were here that day. I would like for them to be held accountable for what happened to my son," said Abbey.

Abbey says her fight isn't over. She says she plans to file a lawsuit to help pay for her son's injuries.

