DeWine unveils body armor grants, FOP critical of delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the state's injured worker fund is setting aside a portion of its safety grant funding to help local police agencies pay for bulletproof vests.
The Republican gubernatorial nominee advanced the plan Tuesday. It follows an Associated Press report in June on a union grievance stating more than 50 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are wearing expired bulletproof vests despite pleas to management to get the vests replaced.
DeWine says the grant program with the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will make up to $40,000 available to a local law enforcement agency with a 25 percent local match.
The Fraternal Order of Police says it is grateful for the added financial help but "dismayed" that DeWine is politicizing a police safety issue.
