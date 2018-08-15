Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tractor-trailer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say a motorcyclist was killed when her bike struck a tractor-trailer making an improper U-turn.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Alexander was heading east on Columbia Parkway in Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon when she struck a tractor-trailer making a U-turn from the center lane.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

Lt. Steve Saunders says police will file charges against the driver of the truck.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.