Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tractor-trailer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say a motorcyclist was killed when her bike struck a tractor-trailer making an improper U-turn.
Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Alexander was heading east on Columbia Parkway in Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon when she struck a tractor-trailer making a U-turn from the center lane.
Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.
Lt. Steve Saunders says police will file charges against the driver of the truck.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing in Cleves.Full Story >
Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing in Cleves.Full Story >
Jose Ramirez hit his 36th home run and Corey Kluber extended his dominance of the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians rolled to an 8-1 win on Tuesday night.Full Story >
Jose Ramirez hit his 36th home run and Corey Kluber extended his dominance of the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians rolled to an 8-1 win on Tuesday night.Full Story >
A drastic increase in animal abandonment and neglect cases in Butler County has rescuers sounding the alarm -- they believe the influx could be connected to local puppy mills.Full Story >
A drastic increase in animal abandonment and neglect cases in Butler County has rescuers sounding the alarm -- they believe the influx could be connected to local puppy mills.Full Story >
A daycare in Clermont County has suddenly shut its doors after receiving several complaints.Full Story >
A daycare in Clermont County has suddenly shut its doors after receiving several complaints.Full Story >
Women have posted about their encounters and talked about being followed or watched.Full Story >
Women have posted about their encounters and talked about being followed or watched.Full Story >