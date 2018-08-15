Search on for parents after toddler found wandering alone

If you recognize this boy, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office: 513-825-1500. (Photo: Provided by the sheriff's office)

A toddler who is appears to be about 3-years-old was found wandering alone in the northeastern Cincinnati suburbs overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was spotted at the intersection of Montgomery and Mason Montgomery roads about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The toddler is safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services.

He was unable to provide officers with sufficient information to locate his residence or parents.

Anyone who recognizes the boy is urged to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office: 513-825-1500.

