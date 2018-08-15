Back to School: Cincinnati Public, Kenton County return to class

More than 35,000 students across the Tri-State are heading back to school Wednesday.

The largest district in the region, Cincinnati Public, returns with a spike in enrollment. CPS is up 420 students this year.

More than 20,000 students ride the school bus to class weekly, traveling 200,000 miles, according to the district.

Every school day, 20,000 breakfasts are served across the district's 63 campuses. Another 30,000 lunches are eaten.

Also starting back Wednesday are Mason schools in Warren County, Bethel-Tate, Batavia and Kenton County.

Other school districts like Lakota begin Thursday.

Police are reminding motorists to obey school zone limits and give plenty of space and care to school buses and crosswalks.

Please remember that today we welcome back students in Kenton County. Obey school zone speed limits and allow extra time as everyone gets back into the routine. Officers will be out enforcing school zone limits for the safety of our students! — Taylor Mill Police (@taylormillPD) August 15, 2018





Welcome back @IamCPS & all who return to the classroom today. Please remember to pay attention to school buses & give extra care at crosswalks! pic.twitter.com/FAgz5IEtaU — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 15, 2018

