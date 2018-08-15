Back to School: Cincinnati Public, Kenton County return to class - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Back to School: Cincinnati Public, Kenton County return to class

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati Public Schools returns to class Wednesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) Cincinnati Public Schools returns to class Wednesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

More than 35,000 students across the Tri-State are heading back to school Wednesday.

The largest district in the region, Cincinnati Public, returns with a spike in enrollment. CPS is up 420 students this year.

More than 20,000 students ride the school bus to class weekly, traveling 200,000 miles, according to the district.

Every school day, 20,000 breakfasts are served across the district's 63 campuses. Another 30,000 lunches are eaten.

Also starting back Wednesday are Mason schools in Warren County, Bethel-Tate, Batavia and Kenton County.

Other school districts like Lakota begin Thursday.

Police are reminding motorists to obey school zone limits and give plenty of space and care to school buses and crosswalks.


 

