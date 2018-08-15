Grocery guidelines for healthy eating

We’d all love to live just a little more healthy, right?

Lindsey Prows with Wholistic Living dropped by the FOX19 NOW studio this morning with some advice on being a little more healthy.

She says it all starts at the grocery store.

Lindsey shared these tips to help you reach your goals:

Eat a snack before you go

Do smaller hauls to reduce waste and stress, save money and time

Listen to music or podcast while shopping or go with a friend

Shop perimeter, avoid aisles

Take a list but see what produce/meats look good and are on sale

Limit processed foods to 5 ingredients or less

Frozen fruits/veggies and canned beans are great to have on hand

Prep foods after shopping - will minimize waste, control overeating and keep goals on track?

She also shared this recipe. It's simple and healthy as long as you follow her grocery guidelines:

Egg Bites - 6 servings

6 eggs

1/4 water

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup chopped mushrooms

Sea salt, pepper

Red pepper flakes or hot sauce to taste

Preheat oven 350 degrees

Spray muffin pan with cooking spray. Whisk all ingredients and pour evenly in to muffin pan, leaving 1/4 inch from the top.

Bake for 22-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean..

Top with avocado and dash of hot sauce,

Add veggie and protein of your choice, limit to three

Remember, recipes are just a method that can be adjusted to your preference.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.