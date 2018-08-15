Grocery guidelines for healthy eating - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Grocery guidelines for healthy eating

By Dan Romito, Executive Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

We’d all love to live just a little more healthy, right?

Lindsey Prows with Wholistic Living dropped by the FOX19 NOW studio this morning with some advice on being a little more healthy.

She says it all starts at the grocery store.

Lindsey shared these tips to help you reach your goals:

  • Eat a snack before you go
  • Do smaller hauls to reduce waste and stress, save money and time
  • Listen to music or podcast while shopping or go with a friend
  • Shop perimeter, avoid aisles
  • Take a list but see what produce/meats look good and are on sale
  • Limit processed foods to 5 ingredients or less
  • Frozen fruits/veggies and canned beans are great to have on hand
  • Prep foods after shopping - will minimize waste, control overeating and keep goals on track?

She also shared this recipe. It's simple and healthy as long as you follow her grocery guidelines:

Egg Bites - 6 servings

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 water
  • 1 cup chopped spinach
  • 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms
  • Sea salt, pepper
  • Red pepper flakes or hot sauce to taste
  • Preheat oven 350 degrees
  • Spray muffin pan with cooking spray. Whisk all ingredients and pour evenly in to muffin pan, leaving 1/4 inch from the top.
  • Bake for 22-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean..
  • Top with avocado and dash of hot sauce,
  • Add veggie and protein of your choice, limit to three

Remember, recipes are just a method that can be adjusted to your preference.

