Former deputy sheriff convicted of sex crime accused of trying to upskirt women

A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.

This time, Dennis Schiavone Jr. is accused of trying to upskirt two women with his cellphone, which was placed on the bottom of his cart at a store in Lemon Township last month, court records show.

"Mr. Schiavone pushed his cart with the cell phone up to the two women in an attempt to film up their dresses," reads a copy of his summons.

Schiavone, 43, of Trenton, was summoned this week by the sheriff's office to appear in Middletown Municipal Court on a misdemeanor count of attempted voyeurism. On Tuesday, Schiavone waived his arraignment, which was set for Friday, entered a plea of not guilty and requested a pre-trial hearing. One was set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Middletown Municipal Court.

Schiavone's uncle, attorney Frank Schiavone, is representing him. Frank Schiavone declined comment Wednesday.

The case had detectives at the Butler County Sheriff's Office investigating one of their former colleagues.

FOX19 has a request into sheriff's officials for an interview and incident report on the July 2 offense.

Schiavone admitted nearly 15 years ago to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl on or about April 1, 2003 at Madison Junior/Senior High School where he worked as a resource officer, court records show. He pleaded guilty in November 2003 to felony of sexual battery and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schiavone was sentenced in early 2004 to six months in the Preble County Jail, five years probation and was prohibited from working in law enforcement, court records show. The judge also designated Schiavone a sexually oriented offender and required him to register his address with the sheriff's office in his residing county for 10 years.

