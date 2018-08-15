US House rivals in Ohio deadlocked, but regrouping for fall

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - It's rare that two candidates for a coveted open congressional seat get a do-over.
But for campaigns, party strategists and outside groups, that's what back-to-back contests for central Ohio's sprawling 12th District seem to make possible.
The race for former Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's (TEE'-behr-eez) unexpired term is deadlocked.
Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, leads Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, in unofficial results from the Aug. 7 special election. The two meet again in November for a full, two-year House term.
Democrats will exploit O'Connor's razor-thin finish against Balderson in a reliably Republican district to push the notion of a "blue wave" coming this fall.
Republicans will emphasize that a quirky mid-summer special election can't predict how voters will act in a high-stakes general election.
