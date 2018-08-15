NKY joins statewide hepatitis A outbreak

The number of hepatitis cases in northern Kentucky have continued to climb in August putting Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties into outbreak status for the first time since the statewide status was declared last November, health officials said.

According to the Northern Kentucky Health Department, an employee who handled food at the Newport Syndicate was diagnosed with the virus. An investigation found the employee worked during a period of time when they were ill or infectious, which included the dates of July 25 through Aug. 11,

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. It can be spread from person to person, or by eating or drinking food that is contaminated with the virus. Food can become contaminated with the virus when a person doesn’t wash their hands after using the bathroom and then prepares or touches food. Spread of the illness in the current outbreak is primarily occurring from person to person in high-risk groups, officials said.

Health officials urge anyone who consumed food or drink at Newport Syndicate during the dates listed should monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection for 50 days from their visit.

Newport Syndicate’s management is cooperating with the investigation and response activities. They have enhanced disinfection of surfaces that may have been contaminated. Employees have been informed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A and to monitor for symptoms and report any related illness to their management.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in November 2017. Since then, more than 1,300 cases have been reported in the state compared to an average of 20 cases per year.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department is strongly encouraging all northern Kentucky residents to get hepatitis A vaccinations.

