Cincinnati Reds auctioning off 'everything but the house'

The Cincinnati Reds are partnering with Everything But The House to auction off more than 200 authenticated items. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The Cincinnati Reds are currently in last place in the National League Central and while some fans may be ready to toss this season behind them, the team is tossing 'Everything But The House.'

Don't worry, the team isn't cleaning house with players or staff. They're auctioning off items as part of a unique, one-of-a-kind, online estate sale.

The Reds are partnering with Everything But The House to sell their secondhand goods from the marketplace that houses authenticated goods.

The team is planning to auction off more than 200 pieces from Reds past and present.

Some of the items include:

Signs, banners, photos and old displays from the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

Signage and furniture from Great American Ball Park

Yamaha/Willis Music organ (with bench)

Giant Reds-branded piggy bank (with stairs)

Original “Bats Incredible” public art sculpture from 2003

Team officials say part of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum's One-Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary Legacy Campaign.

The campaign was created to celebrate the anniversary of baseball's first professional team, the 1869 Red Stockings, team officials say. They also want to be able to improve the museum's ability to preserve and showcase Reds history.

The auction began Wednesday and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Fans can view and bid on the items through Everything But The House's website.

