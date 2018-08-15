Kings Island: Something old will be new again

Kings Island it making their big 2019 season announcement on Thursday.

"We can’t tell you much, but what we can tell you is that something old will be new again," Director of Communications Chad Showalter said.

Something old will be new again. Find out what’s returning to Kings Island tomorrow, Thursday, August 16, at 2 p.m. The announcement will be made in the Festhaus. All park guests are invited to attend. pic.twitter.com/CEUxaPb9UL — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) August 15, 2018

The announcement will be held at 2 p.m. in the Festhaus.

All park guests are invited to attend the announcement.

