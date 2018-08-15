Kings Island: Something old will be new again - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kings Island: Something old will be new again

Kings Island to make their 2019 announcement on Thursday. (Source: Kings Island) Kings Island to make their 2019 announcement on Thursday. (Source: Kings Island)
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

Kings Island it making their big 2019 season announcement on Thursday.

"We can’t tell you much, but what we can tell you is that something old will be new again," Director of Communications Chad Showalter said. 

The announcement will be held at 2 p.m. in the Festhaus.

All park guests are invited to attend the announcement.

