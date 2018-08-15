Missing Ohio hiker found alive on flank of Mount St. Helens

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital.
Further details about his condition were not immediately available.
Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, was been seen by friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail.
A sheriff's deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati Reds are currently in last place in the National League Central and while some fans may be ready to toss this season behind them, the team is tossing 'Everything But The House.'Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are currently in last place in the National League Central and while some fans may be ready to toss this season behind them, the team is tossing 'Everything But The House.'Full Story >
Kings Island it making their big 2019 season announcement on Thursday.Full Story >
Kings Island it making their big 2019 season announcement on Thursday.Full Story >
The number of hepatitis cases in northern Kentucky have continued to climb in August putting Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties.Full Story >
The number of hepatitis cases in northern Kentucky have continued to climb in August putting Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties.Full Story >
Two people, including a Kenton County school bus driver, were injured Wednesday morning during a crash.Full Story >
Two people, including a Kenton County school bus driver, were injured Wednesday morning during a crash.Full Story >
The Hamilton City School District halted a plan to arm teachers and other staff members during the upcoming academic year.Full Story >
The Hamilton City School District halted a plan to arm teachers and other staff members during the upcoming academic year.Full Story >