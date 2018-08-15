Police activity spurs lane closures near MLK Drive, Reading Road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police activity spurs lane closures near MLK Drive, Reading Road

Drivers may want to avoid Martin Luther King Drive East near Reading Road during the Wednesday evening commute.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the area around 5 p.m., and police activity spurred lane closures nearby.

The scene of the reported incident is Martin Luther King at Vernon Place, west of Reading Road.

