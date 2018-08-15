Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer
Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst.
But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning, leading victims to wonder if the church will ever truly take responsibility or be held accountable.
Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, many dioceses have been forced to come clean by aggressive plaintiffs' attorneys, assertive prosecutors or relentless journalists.
Dioceses in Boston; Los Angeles; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Denver; San Diego; Louisville, Kentucky; and Dallas have all paid multimillion-dollar settlements to victims.
Still, only about 40 of the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. have released lists of priests accused of abusing children, and there have been only nine investigations by a prosecutor or grand jury of a Catholic diocese or archdiocese in the U.S. That is according to the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors heard emotional testimony Wednesday in the Shayna Hubers murder re-trial as the woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2012 gets a second chance.Full Story >
Jurors heard emotional testimony Wednesday in the Shayna Hubers murder re-trial as the woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2012 gets a second chance.Full Story >
Two people, including a Kenton County school bus driver, were injured Wednesday morning during a crash.Full Story >
Two people, including a Kenton County school bus driver, were injured Wednesday morning during a crash.Full Story >
Drivers may want to avoid Martin Luther King Drive East near Reading Road during the Wednesday evening commute.Full Story >
Drivers may want to avoid Martin Luther King Drive East near Reading Road during the Wednesday evening commute.Full Story >
Downtown Cincinnati's homeless camp, which appeared to have found a home in a private park in Over-the-Rhine, can't stay there.Full Story >
Downtown Cincinnati's homeless camp, which appeared to have found a home in a private park in Over-the-Rhine, can't stay there.Full Story >
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday, police said, after a semi traveling eastbound on Columbia Parkway attempted an improper U-turn.Full Story >
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday, police said, after a semi traveling eastbound on Columbia Parkway attempted an improper U-turn.Full Story >