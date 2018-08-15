Thousands of cigarettes taken in smash and grab; police work to ID crooks

The Lebanon Division of Police is working to identify two suspects involved in an Aug. 7 smash and grab theft. (Lebanon Division of Police)

The Lebanon Division of Police is working to identify two suspects involved in an Aug. 7 smash and grab theft.

Police say two people caught on video got away with two trash bags full of cigarettes after smashing out the glass door at PLG Smokes and Things in the 600 Block of East Main Street.

The video shows the theft occurred around 3:30 a.m., and the suspects spent less than a minute inside the store before getting away with several cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the two pictured in the video are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Matt Weithofer at 513-932-2010.

