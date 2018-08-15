Banner now hangs where teen was shot, killed; community spotlights gun violence

Surrell Gaines, 14, was shot and killed in Mount Auburn, police said. (Provided)

Community members, family, and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of 14-year-old Surrel Gaines. A 13-year old is accused of recklessly handing a shotgun when it went off, killing Gaines this past month.

Gaines' loved ones hope a memorial put up near the site where he died will remind people how real gun violence is and how quickly it can ruin lives.

"Nobody will ever know what he could've been, but that's what gun violence does," said local store owner Allen Shannon.

A banner with Gaines' picture was hung on the side of a shop along Vine Street early Wednesday. Shannon says the teen stopped by the shop frequently.

Prosecutors say a 13-year-old used a shotgun to kill Gaines on July 30 while with a group of friends in a Mt. Auburn parking lot. The 13-year-old is scheduled to face a judge again next Tuesday. Reckless homicide is one of the charges the 13-year-old is facing.

Activist Mitchell Morris works tirelessly within the community to try to stop deaths like Gaines' from happening.

"We need to start being more proactive and getting involved with this stuff instead of being a regular conversation to talk about," said Morris. "We're too immune to it."

