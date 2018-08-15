Police search for man accused of driving up to student while masturbating

Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teen while she was walking to school.

The 15-year-old girl told her mother she was walking down Allison Street near Mills Avenue when a man stopped her to ask directions to a gas station.

"He then asked her if she thought they had condoms there and that's when she realized he had his penis out and was masturbating," said Missy Collins, the teen's mother.

Collins says her daughter then yelled some expletives at him and he sped off.

The man is described as a while male, between in his 20s or 30s with light facial hair. The girl says he was driving a bright blue car at the time.

"It's sad that we live in a world where this happens, but I'm happy that my daughter was assertive," said Collins.

Norwood Police Lt. Ron Murphy says in his 22 years with the department there have been a handful of cases like this reported to the Norwood Police Department.

“It’s sick and disturbing and it’s not fair to these young girls because there are going to be young girls that could be disturbed by this for a long time,” said Murphy.

Collins hopes there isn't a next time, but in case there is she hopes someone is able to snap a photo or get the suspect's license plate number so police can lock him up.

"Norwood is a great community and so is the police department. Norwood is filled with momma-bears and this guy picked the wrong momma-bear to mess with," said Collins.

Murphy has a message for the suspect and other guys like him: "If that appeals to you stay in your home. I don't understand that. Just stop that behavior."

