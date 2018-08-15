Class-action lawsuit claims Cuisinart pressure cooker has faulty lid-locking mechanism

Pressure cookers have been around since the 1600s. They became very popular in the late 1930s after the World's Fair and have had a huge resurgence in the past few years with high-tech electric models now available.

But how safe are they?

Recently, a Cuisinart model was named in a class-action lawsuit. Cuisinart's Model Number CPC-600 series is at the center of the lawsuit after a woman claimed hers exploded and scalded her with hot chili.

According to the machine's owner's manual, the appliance will not start pressurizing until the lid is closed and locked properly.

The lawsuit names a defective lid-locking mechanism. It claims the lid can be opened by the consumer causing scalding hot contents to burst and erupt from the appliance.

Another defect, the lawsuit claims, involves the ability of the pressure cooker to fully pressurize without the lid being securely attached which can result in the lid explosively separating from the cooker without warning.

According to Cuisinart's website, its pressure cookers are "safe, easy to use, cooks up to 70 percent faster than conventional methods."

The Cuisinart class action lawsuit states that the defective lid locking mechanism gives users a false sense of safety since it does appear to lock and since the product manual claims that this is a primary feature that prevents injuries. The class action alleges the company knew about the defect and failed to disclose it or should have discovered the defect during the testing process.

FOX19 reached out to Cuisinart's parent company, Conair, for comment on the lawsuit, but did not hear back from them by airtime. If you think you've had similar trouble with your Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, click here or here if you'd like to know more about this class action lawsuit.

Here’s an article that was just updated yesterday on the 9 best pressure cookers to buy (Cuisinart is not among those listed).

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.