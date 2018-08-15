Increase in Metro bus assaults has operators, passengers concerned

Violence breaking out on Metro buses in Cincinnati is on the rise, and passengers -- as well as drivers -- are concerned. The local transit union is calling for changes to keep the operators safe.

In June, a 67-year-old bus driver was forced to fight after 50-year-old Marcellus Thomas punched him after getting on the bus. Witnesses say the disagreement started over Thomas not having the correct change for his bus fare. After Thomas punched the driver he was pushed off the off bus, but jumped back on for more.

These type of assaults appear to be happening more.

"Not all routes have issues but you never know when that day is going to be," said Troy Miller, the President of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 627, which represents Metro drivers.

He says in 2017, nine bus drivers were assaulted, which is up from three drivers assaulted in 2016 and four drivers assaulted in 2015. Those numbers don't include the assaults on passengers. Some riders, however, say they also question their safety.

"I just seen one guy hit another guy and took off running from the bus," said Gerald Manis, a concerned rider.

This past Monday, Ricky Hales was arrested after cutting another passenger with a box cutter. The victim says Hales was harassing ladies on the bus so he spoke up to defend the women. That's when police say Hales pulled out the blade and started swinging it cutting the man. The victim was able to get the upper hand, punching Hales and knocking him out.

Miller says there needs to be security officers on the buses.

"I know Metro does put security on the bus once in a while if they request it. It's not like it should be. If you go ride the streetcar you'll see a police officer ride the streetcar everyday but you don't see them on the bus and that's an issue to me," said Miller.

He also says the buses need to be redesigned with a safety shield in place similar to buses in Europe. He says that would have protected the bus driver from the attack in June.

Thomas pleaded guilty and is being charged with a misdemeanor, Miller says that also needs to change. He wants to see an attack on a transit worker be a felony offense.

"The ultimate goal is to go home at the end of the day safe to see their family," said Miller.

House Bill 496 was recently introduced in Ohio, which would make it a felony to assault a transit worker.

Thomas is expected to be sentenced on Monday currently the maximum penalty he could get six months in jail.

