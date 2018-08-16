Ohio high court won't hear appeal from dismantled e-school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court dealt a big blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow with a ruling last week and now it has decided it won't hear another appeal that had been filed by the same dismantled online charter school.
In that appeal, ECOT argued the State Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Act when deciding to order that the massive school repay $60 million in state funding in a dispute over how student participation was tallied. The court Wednesday declined to hear the case.
Last week, the court sided with the state in a separate and closely watched ECOT case, ruling Ohio had authority to calculate the school's funding using participation data, not just enrollment.
The state says ECOT had over 11,000 students when it closed in January.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
