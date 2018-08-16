Former US labor secretary to keynote conference

CINCINNATI (AP) - A former U.S. Department of Labor secretary for the Clinton administration is scheduled to deliver the main address at a conference in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Alexis Herman will deliver the main address on Saturday at the 48th Midwest Regional Conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta is described as the largest African-American women's organization in the country and is dedicated to public service.
Herman was the first African-American to serve as Department of Labor secretary and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta.
More than 2,200 alumnae and collegiate members of the organization, along with family members, are expected to attend the conference.
It will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Violence breaking out on Metro buses in Cincinnati is on the rise, and passengers -- as well as drivers -- are concerned.Full Story >
Violence breaking out on Metro buses in Cincinnati is on the rise, and passengers -- as well as drivers -- are concerned.Full Story >
Recently, a Cuisinart model was named in a class-action lawsuit.Full Story >
Recently, a Cuisinart model was named in a class-action lawsuit.Full Story >
The Lebanon Division of Police is working to identify two suspects involved in an Aug. 7 smash and grab theft.Full Story >
The Lebanon Division of Police is working to identify two suspects involved in an Aug. 7 smash and grab theft.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teen while she was walking to school.Full Story >
Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teen while she was walking to school.Full Story >