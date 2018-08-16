Rough morning commute: Jackknifed semis, downed tree, landslide

Semi crashes, a downed tree and a landslide have the morning commute off to a rough start Thursday as heavy rain soaks the Tri-State.

Winters Lane is closed in Cold Spring due to a landslide.

Earlier this morning, a downed tree blocked all lanes on eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway near Ridge Road.

The fallen tree was reported just before 4:30 a.m. All lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

Drivers in northern Kentucky also are seeing major traffic issues.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 71/75 closed for about an hour after two semi tractor trailers jackknifed near Dixie Highway at 2:45 a.m.

The highway is open again, but traffic delays are still slowing you down on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

Tow trucks are on scene to remove both semi trucks @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OjAhC2ofGm — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) August 16, 2018

