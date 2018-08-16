Gunman robs Pleasant Ridge Chili, fires shots at passerby

Cincinnati police are searching for the gunman who robbed Pleasant Ridge Chili and then fired shots at a passerby early Thursday.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 6000 block of Montgomery Road about 1 a.m.

A man walked in, showed a gun and fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

He ran down Montgomery Road, dropping cash along the way and firing shots at a passerby, according to police.

No one was hurt.

A police search dog scoured the area, but the suspect managed to get away.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

