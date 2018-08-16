Police: Man charged with fatally shooting granddaughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman didn't have her keys to the house where she and her grandfather lived and was knocking on his bedroom window to wake him up when he fatally shot her.

Columbus police say 72-year-old Booker Moody didn't realize he was shooting at his granddaughter when he fired through the window and struck 19-year-old Jordan Williams.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Williams was found on the lawn of the home and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say officers initially treated the scene as an active shooter situation and SWAT was called to the home.

Court and jail records show Moody later was arrested on a charge of murder. The online records don't show an attorney for him.

