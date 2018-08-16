Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.

The school says the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights will investigate whether Ohio State has responded "promptly and equitably" to students' complaints, including claims that school officials knew about misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss but didn't stop him.

The university's chief compliance officer says it responded appropriately when allegations were made this year about Strauss, who killed himself in 2005.

Some former students say they raised concerns about Strauss to university employees decades ago. Ohio State says allegations that staff didn't properly respond back then are a key part of an ongoing independent investigation.

